Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in his constituency to channel their energies towards promoting the party’s peace and unity and for them to bury their differences to be able to break the eight years jinx rule.

Speaking at Peace talks Get-Together meeting held at his residence at Doboro, with the constituency executives and the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Isaac Buabeng, the Majority Chief Whip called on them to bury their differences and work together to develop the party.

The MP, who is eager to ensure total peace in the ruling political party in the constituency, urged them to unite and work hard to retain the party in power come 2024.

He also declared to give his full support and work with the MCE to speed up development in the constituency and be able to gather more votes for the party.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, however, entreated the general public to support the NPP to break the eight years agenda since the opposition NDC are the brainwashers who are set to abrogate every NPP flagship programme initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they cancelled Teachers, Nurses allowances and Health Insurance Scheme.

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip and MP for Ayawaso Wuogun West, Lydia Alhassan Eyram, who joined the peace talks, urged the party executives to unite and rally behind the NPP government since they are working assiduously to accelerate socio-economic development across the country.

She was however optimistic that the restoration of peace in the Constituency will boost the party’s chances in 2024.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Buabeng also promised his support for the MP, adding that unity is only one thing that will lead the party to climb the ladder to break the eight years jinx.

However, he urged the supporters to refrain from divisive tendencies and forge together for peace and unity to ensure rapid development.