An Iraqi lady, Sara Bella, has dismissed reports suggesting that she is going out with Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.

In a video posted by Bella on her Instagram story, she said she is not the girlfriend as many have tagged her, but only shares the same name with Partey’s Moroccan girlfriend.

According to her, she had suffered attacks from Thomas Partey and Arsenal fans and needed to set the records straight.

“Hi everyone, this story is meant for Arsenal fans, especially Thoams Partey fans, so I have each other into it well,” she said.

“So to clear up the confusion, please stop accusing me, I’m not Partey’s girlfriend, not even his wife. I was born in Iraq and my nationality is Iraqi and I live in Iraq. So all I know is that his actual girlfriend is from Morocco not from Iraq. And I’m really tired of all accusations linked to me.

“So please, stop it. There are bad people and bad journalism that took my photos and took my Instagram page and wrote some bad articles about me…stop accusing, stop hurting me by words. My nickname is Sarabella, not my actual name. So that’s all I want to say, thank you for listening,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old who missed Arsenal’s friendly against Nurnberg is set to make his return in the Gunners’ three games against Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in the USA.

The Ghana midfielder played in the Gunners’ win against Ipswich Town before his absence.

He has been in named in Gunner’s 33-man squad for their tour in the USA.

Arsenal will take on Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.

Partey has not featured competitively for Arsenal since sustaining an injury in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.