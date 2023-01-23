The Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has directed that the Information Ministry refunds some ¢151,500 to its own management and staff without approval.

This was revealed in Mr Asiedu’s audit of Covid-19 transactions for the period March 2020 to June 2022.

The development reportedly ensued in 2020 during the lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

“During our review, we noted that senior management staff and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information paid themselves a total amount of GH¢151,500.00 as COVID-19 risk allowance for coming to work during the lockdown,” the report stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo at the time had announced some incentives for frontline health workers including insurance and tax exemptions for doing their best to curb the virus’ spread.

As of now, some of the healthcare workers are reportedly yet to receive their share of the stipends.

The latest report is questioning the basis for such a remuneration since it was not sanctioned by the Chief of Staff.

According to the document, the deed goes “contrary to the above Presidential directives and without approval from the Office of Chief of Staff.”

The Auditor-General has recommended that the amount be recovered from the beneficiary staff and paid into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries account.