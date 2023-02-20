The Minister designate for Trade and Industry, Kwabena Tahiru Hammond, says he will revitalise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to make them afloat and serve as the bedrock of the nation’s economic fundamentals.

He revealed that a white paper already existed at the Ministry that deals with how to properly define and deal with the technical and economic aspects of these enterprises and he plans to carry them out.

“There exists some white paper to deal with the technical and economic aspects of these enterprises,” he stated during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Parliament House in Accra on Monday.

Mr Hammond, who is popularly referred to as K.T. in political circles, said industrialisation is the only way to go.

He pledged to seek funds to industrialise the raw materials in Ghana.

“Industrialisation is the way to go, all countries who have made it, industrialised and we must do same, if we had industrialised long ago we would not be in this current situation we found ourselves now, so we must industrialise,” he stated.

He also promised to curb the menace where Nigerians and Chinese have taken over the retail markets in the country.