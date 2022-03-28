The Indian Community in Ghana has celebrated its culture festival that displays the rich culture of Indian.

The event, which was under the auspices of the Rajasthan Association of Ghana at the Christ the King church, was marked with sumptuous feasts, music and dance.

The event, dubbed, ‘Rangeelo Holimahotsav 2022’ held in Accra seeks to foster unity among individuals, business groups and to help impact the lives of people in rural and urban communities in India.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, the second Secretary to Indian High Commissioner, Stanjay Asthana, expressed their commitment to support the Ghanaian economy.

He noted that, they are creating lot of avenues to woo Indian investors into this country.

Stanjay Asthana was happy the Indian community had impacted positively on the Ghanaian economy.

The Managing Director of Kingdom Exim Group, Immanuel Rajamani, commended government for creating the enabling environment for Indian businesses to thrive.

This initiative, he stated, has wooed a lot of Indian businessmen to invest in Ghana.

Mr. Rajamani, who is planning to expand their businesses, is confident the Ghanaian economy, which is currently going through challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will bounce back.

Meanwhile, executives of the Rajasthan Association of Ghana were elated at the turnout after two years due to COVID-19.

The secretary of the association, Nikkesh Neel, on his part lauded the effort of the High Commission of India and the Government of Ghana for their continuous support for the Indian community in Ghana.