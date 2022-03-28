SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the African 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with the second leg matches in the third and final round set to be played on Tuesday 29 March 2022.

Africa’s five representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be confirmed with these five, second-leg clashes across the continent. We start in Dakar, where Senegal will tackle Egypt and hope that they can add World Cup qualification to their Africa Cup of Nations triumph from just a few weeks ago – though they will need to recover from a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Cairo.

The Pharaohs are determined to get revenge for their AFCON heartbreak, with midfielder Mohamed Elneny recently revealing the pain of defeat that he and his teammates felt: “Of course, it makes me sad when I remember this game, we gave everything. We got to penalties as well, but we know penalties is just in the hands of the gods. No one knows what is going to happen with penalties,” said the Arsenal player.

“When we saw the fans when we got back to Egypt, when I listened to my family, I saw how proud they are of us. This makes us [feel] a little bit nice inside because we were broken after the game.”

A crunch clash in Abuja sees Nigeria welcome Ghana and look to secure a ticket to the World Cup for a fourth successive tournament. Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has warned that the Black Stars that his side is laser-focused on victory after playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday night.

“There is no doubt in my mind. I am a Nigerian, a full-blooded Nigerian, and if you asked me such a question, I think, without missing words, we deserve a place at the World Cup,” said Eguavoen.

“It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well. We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it’s always tough, it’s always tight. But you see, it’s going to boil down to us trying to go there [Qatar]. We will play everything we can to try to win the [tie].”

The late games will be held in Blida, where Algeria and Cameroon will have their heavyweight bout (with the Desert Foxes 1-0 up on aggregate); Casablanca, where Morocco host DR Congo (1-1 on aggregate) and seek a second successive qualification to the global showpiece; and Tunis, where Tunisia (1-0 up on aggregate) will be looking to crush Mali’s dream of a first-ever trip to the World Cup.

African WCQ broadcast details, 29 March 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 29 March

19:00: Senegal v Egypt – LIVE on SuperSport 204 (Ghana), SuperSport La Liga (Nigeria), SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 139 (Ghana) and SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 39 (Nigeria)

19:00: Nigeria v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport 203 (Ghana), SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria), SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 138 (Ghana) and SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 38 (Nigeria)

21:30: Algeria v Cameroon – LIVE on SuperSport 204 (Ghana), SuperSport La Liga (Nigeria), SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 139 (Ghana) and SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 39 (Nigeria)

21:30: Morocco v DR Congo – LIVE on SuperSport 203 (Ghana), SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria), SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 138 (Ghana) and SuperSport GOtv Pop-Up Channel 38 (Nigeria)

21:30: Tunisia v Mali – LIVE on SuperSport 202 (Ghana) and SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria)

*NB – Match will be broadcast only in Ghana and Nigeria