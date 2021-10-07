The Ghana Police Service has discouraged withdrawal of huge sums of money over the counter in the banking hall.

This follows the seeming increasing cases of broad daylight robberies of unsuspecting Ghanaians shortly after withdrawing money from the bank.

Last month alone, Ghana recorded about three of such cases while another was recorded just yesterday in Cape Coast.

In all the cases, it seemed victims were trailed right from the banks after they made withdrawals and the robbers followed them to a point and robbed them of the cash at gunpoint in broad daylight.

It is on the back of this that the police service is encouraging Ghanaians to make private arrangements to withdraw huge sums of cash off the counter in the presence of other clients waiting to be served at the banking hall.

Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Fori, says these measures, if followed, could help reduce the menace.

“We will advise the general public against withdrawing huge sums of money over the counter in the banking hall. This is because some of these robbers disguise themselves as clients and prey on unsuspecting Ghanaians who withdraw money over the counter in the full glare of other customers,” he said.

He added that the Police service has beefed up security around areas where banks operate to ensure that such robberies are reduced.

According to him, the Police service is on course as far as cracking the whip on these robberies are concerned and so Ghanaians should have confidence in the service and also take charge of their own security.

“We assure Ghanaians that we are on course on this fight and we are putting in more measures to ensure their security is guaranteed,” he assured.

Since these robbers operate with motorbikes, ACP Kwesi Fori said the service has also procured lots of motorbikes for distribution across all units in the country to match the robbers boot for boot.

He was speaking with Evans Mensah on Newsnight on Joy Fm.