The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has revealed that Ashanti Region alone has recorded countless kidnapping cases in recent years.

According to him, the Regional Security Council has kept the information from the public to prevent unnecessary fear and panic among citizens in the region.

“The numbers of kidnapping cases that have not been made public are numerous. Only two of them were made public because they were foreigners,” Mr Mensah told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview.

According to the Minister, these cases have been kept from the public because he does not believe in frequent speeches made on security issues but he rather prefers taking action to deal with situations.

“One thing I dislike is rushing to release information concerning security matters. We have carried out a lot of swoops in the region but you hardly hear about them, that is not my style,” he said.

According to him, speaking on certain security issues to the public creates fear and panic.

“For now, we are not going to discuss the intelligence we have for now, investigations are ongoing and we are not narrowing it to elections”, he added.