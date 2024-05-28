Incomedia is proud to announce the launch of WebSite X5 Pro in Africa. WebSite X5 Pro is a simple yet professional tool that empowers non-expert users to create websites, online shops, blogs as well as interactive educational content with remarkable ease and speed and without touching a line of code.

WebSite X5 Pro puts technology to work for people. The concept behind WebSite X5 Pro is in fact the idea that technology should be for everyone, high quality, simple and intuitive, serving people’s needs. Bearing this concept in mind, WebSite X5 Pro helps SME, freelancers, start up and schools seeking a quick and efficient way to establish a successful online presence without having to program.

WebSite X5 Pro offers comprehensive functionalities to create any kind of online contents and includes MagicText, a virtual assistant for the artificial-intelligence (AI) based automatic generation of text content that assists while writing any type of text for your website: titles, paragraphs, short descriptions, SEO tags or entire articles. It is an AI engine that automatically generates text directly within the website. Not only does it generate text on the basis of input (prompts) provided by the user, but it is also able to search information previously entered into the software by the user, thus creating even more accurate content.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface structured in 5 simple steps, WebSite X5 Pro already contributed to the digital transformation of businesses and educational institutions in Europe, USA and Latin America, and Incomedia is now eager to join the African market and put WebSite X5 Pro’s innovative technology at disposition of local business.

As part of this exciting expansion, Incomedia is actively seeking new partners in Africa to join this innovative venture. The collaboration with local partners will play a crucial role in tailoring WebSite X5 Pro to meet the unique needs of the African market and fostering digital growth across the continent.

WebSite X5 Pro: Comprehensive Features for Professional Web Development

With its rich feature set and user-friendly design, WebSite X5 Pro is the ideal solution for anyone looking to build professional websites, online shops, blogs, and more. Its powerful tools and capabilities empower users to create high-quality, interactive, and responsive web experiences with ease. Among others, the most relevant functions are:

Customizable Templates

WebSite X5 Pro offers more than 150 customizable templates, allowing users to easily find a design that suits their brand and customize it to reflect their unique style.

Responsive design

WebSite X5 Pro ensures that your website looks great on any device. The platform automatically adjusts your website’s layout for optimal browsing on desktops, tablets, and smartphones, providing a seamless user experience across all devices.

Drag-and-Drop Builder

The intuitive drag-and-drop builder simplifies the web design process, enabling users to place and arrange content elements such as text, images, videos, and interactive widgets without any coding knowledge.

Advanced SEO Tools

WebSite X5 Pro offers tools to boost your website’s visibility in search engine results. The software includes features for optimizing meta tags, keywords, and URLs, as well as generating XML sitemaps and integrating Google Analytics.

E-commerce and Blog Integration

WebSite X5 Pro makes setting up an online store straightforward. With built-in e-commerce functionalities, users can manage product catalogs, set up payment gateways, configure shipping options, and track orders. Not only, WebSite X5 Pro offers a whole Blog section that can help engage your audience and improve SEO.

MagicText

MagicText is a valid ally in finding new ideas, creating titles and paragraphs with a view to SEO (it knows the best practices for writing a Google-perfect title), generating tags, and finding the best tone of voice, all with a choice of 20 different languages.

Web Hosting and Domain Services

WebSite X5 Pro includes an automatic domain and a webspace free for 12 months. The included hosting ensures maximum compatibility for different operating systems and guarantees the best performance thanks to SSD disks, HTTP/2, and advanced caching mechanisms.

Comprehensive Support and Resources

WebSite X5 Pro users have access to extensive support and resources, including detailed tutorials, a dedicated help center, and a vibrant user community. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced web developer, the platform offers the assistance you need to create and maintain a successful website.

The launch at the Gitex Africa event in Marrakech

The new version of WebSite X5 Pro will be presented at Gitex Africa (Marrakech, 29-31 May). Incomedia will be taking part in the Marrakech event (Stand No- 8A-05, 8A-06, Hall 8), the premier fair dedicated to startups and technology in Africa , to announce the latest software improvements to an international audience, with a specific message: “The new 2024.1 version of WebSite X5 Pro – explains Federico Ranfagni, CEO of Incomedia – represents a further step forward, making our technology even easier to use for everyone.”

The secret to Website X5 Pro’s success

WebSite X5 Pro is on the global market that covers Europe, the United States, Latin America, Australia and has been recently expanding in Africa. It has already been used to create 700,000 websites in 120 countries worldwide. It is a simple and economic solution, but one that is fundamental for the digital transition of small organizations, as it is perfect for websites and e-commerce sites for SME, shops, freelancers, startups, retailers, charities and schools.

For further information: www.Incomedia.eu

Press contacts:

Elisa Briola

PR MANAGER

elisa.b@incomedia.eu

+39 0125 253491

Visit our Stand: No- 8A-05, 8A-06, Hall 8

About Incomedia:

The founding of Incomedia, in Ivrea in 1998, was driven by the passion of two brothers, Federico and Stefano Ranfagni, for technology, and their conviction that this field should always be used to serve people. The company develops software that allows anyone to quickly and easily publish digital content on the internet. The flagship product, WebSite X5, is an intuitive and complete software that, in just 5 steps, allows anyone, even those without programming skills, to create their own website autonomously. It is a simple and affordable solution, but one that is fundamental for the digital transition of small organizations, as it is perfect to develop websites, blogs and e-commerce sites for SME, shops, freelancers, artisans, retailers, charities and schools. WebSite X5 has been used to create more than 700,000 websites worldwide, for a global market that covers Europe, the United States, Latin America, Australia and Africa.

