Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet again for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win against Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old who scored his last for the club before the start of the World Cup in Qatar ended his goal drought against Osasuna in midweek in the Copa del Rey but suffered elimination from the Cup competition.

In minute 22 Iñaki Williams put the ball into Pacheco’s goal after a great long pass from Dani García.

Few minutes to the end of the first half, former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite scored but was cancelled by VAR.

In the second half of the clash, Athletic wanted to score a set piece, Guruzeta almost scored in the 57th minute in a good action and Iñaki had a clear chance to score but his effort went wide in the 68th minute.

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Inaki, also came off the bench to score the second goal of the game to wrap up the victory for the away side.

Sergi Darder scored the consolation goal for Espanyol in the 90th minute.

Inaki Williams’ goal against Espanyol means the Ghanaian has scored six league goals this season, two short of his tally from last season.