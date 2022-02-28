The Ghana Immigration Service has announced effective March 1, 2022, it will begin to admit Ghanaian passengers and dual nationals returning to the country on a valid Ghana Card.

This follows the official recognition of the Card as an ICAO-compliant travel document which will serve as an optional travel document.



A statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, however, indicated until bilateral agreements are signed with other countries, the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside the ECOWAS sub-region.

“Ghanaians who have renounced their Ghanaian citizenship to obtain the citizenship of another country are not eligible to travel on the Ghana Card.

“It should also be noted that dual nationals holding the Ghana Card will not require visas to enter Ghana,” the statement read.

The statement, highlighting the entry procedures, noted there shall be designated booths at the Kotoka International Airport to process Ghanaian passengers who travel on the Ghana Card into the country.

“Upon arrival, the identity of the Ghana Card holder will be verified against the National Identity Register.

“Once the passenger’s identity has been successfully verified, the passenger is admitted into the country,” it added.

On departure, the statement stressed a Ghanaian who entered with the Ghana Card will be required to show same to officials at the Immigration Departure Control.

Meanwhile, GIS has cautioned a passenger who arrives in Ghana with a fraudulently acquired or fake card will be denied entry and/or arrested and prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws.

“It is an offence under Section 52 of Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) for a person to fraudulently acquire or use a forged or fake travel document and convicted offenders may be fined and/or imprisoned,” it warned.