Dredge Masters Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the general Children’s ward, Emergency ward and the Daycare center of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for the upkeep of children at the centres.

Speaking at a short ceremony, Deputy Managing Director of Dredge Masters, Samuel Borquaye, said it was important for the company to spend the day of love with the children at the hospital since these children have become children of Dredge Masters.

Dredge Masters donates to Korle Bu Children’s ward

“On this day of love, Dredge Masters again donated toiletries, chocolates and school stationaries to the children admitted at the children’s ward of the Hospital,” he said.

The gesture, set in commemoration of Valentine’s Day, forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

On the 25th of August, 2021, Dredge Masters handed over a fully renovated children’s ward which was done at the cost of GH¢1,823,200.41 for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, Principal Nursing Officer at the hospital, Agnes Ofosu Boateng, thanked the company and assured them that their donation will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the children.