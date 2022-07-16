An immigration officer at Elubo in the Jomoro District of the Western Region, Francis Amankwa, has met his untimely death after his building collapsed on him while asleep.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday dawn following a heavy downpour in the area.

The wall of Mr Amankwa’s neighbour is said to have collapsed first, hitting his building, which also went down.

It took personnel from the Ghana Fire Service, police service and immigration service to rescue him but unfortunately, he was found dead.

Issaka Kibbina Adu, the deceased’s landlord, narrated the incident to Adom News’ Lord Tawiah.

His body has been deposited at the Ekwie mortuary.

