The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has arrived in Ghana.

This is her first official visit to the country.

She was accompanied by the Director of Africa Department at the Fund, Abebie Selassie, Stéphane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana and other officials.

She will hold talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Madam Georgieva will also meet with the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

Other engagements

She will on Monday, March 18, 2024, attend an Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance and her organisation, the International Monetary Fund under the theme, “AI as a Catalyst to Transform Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa”.

As part of her visit, Madam Georgieva will also be meeting with selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and women groups.

Ghana’s IMF facility

Ghana in 2023 secured a $3 billion IMF extended credit facility (ECF) after President Akufo-Addo on July 1, 2022, authorised the Minister of Finance then, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence formal negotiations with the IMF to secure a balance of payment support. This was part of broader efforts to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ghana’s three-year-IMF programme is in its first year of implementation, with the nation so far, receiving a total of $1.2 billion from the IMF in two payment tranches of $600 million each.

During Madam Georgieva’s engagements with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and other high-ranking government officials, the two sides will be seeking ways through which they can consolidate collaboration to see Ghana through her current programme with the IMF.