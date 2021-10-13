Sales and Marketing executive of Imaginario Company Limited, importers of Peacock Rice, Maame Ama Asante, has urged the government to support local rice farmers if they want to ban the importation of rice into the country.

During the unveiling of their new Peacock Rice at Kaneshie, the rice dealer said though their company exports rice, it will be apt to support the government on the banning initiative if only farmers would be supported to provide adequate produce.

In an interview with Joy Business, Maame Ama Asante said expansion of local manufacturers will go a long way to reduce the importation margin.

We are a company that adheres to policies and laws of the country… We welcome the plan by the government to ban importation of rice but we would advise the government to support local farmers, especially for storage so that if we are not importing they can match up to standard and we can have enough rice to serve to our consumers, she said.

Nonetheless, the marketing executive said her company is willing to produce about 4,000 to 6,000 metric tonnes of rice annually to satisfy the demands of customers.

She further urged customers to patronise their Peacock Rice since it’s up to standard and better than most selling on the market.