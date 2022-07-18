Embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has broken her silence on what she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) concerning her ordeal.

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

Ms Safo expressed shock about how she is being treated differently by people including members of her party for staying out of official duty in order to attend to personal issues involving her child without enjoying the famous support of her party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in her current most difficult moments.

The Gender and Social Protection Minister made the shocking remarks in congratulating the newly elected National Executives of the party in a statement shared on Facebook.

She said she had sacrificed a lot including her family for NPP but she is being described as a traitor and there are schemes to “oust me from my position as MP and Minister”.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP could not fathom why some members of the NPP in Parliament are treating her in an unpleasant manner instead of protecting her just as they did for a colleague minister who stayed out of parliament for almost 2 years over a similar reason.

Adwoa Safo noted that the theme for the just-ended national delegate conference ‘Holding Together, Working Together’ embodies what members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo Tradition must do, and stand for.

“There is the need for us to stay United. Every single person and vote is needed in our singular quest to break the eight. We cannot give up on anyone” she added.

Below is her Facebook post: