An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency has said he is the best bet for the party to snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwame Obeng Adjinah, who described himself as a unifier, said winning the parliamentary seat in 2024 is non-negotiable.

However, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the real estate developer said the only way NDC can win the seat is to make him the candidate who can attract the votes of the youth in the area.

Even before he is elected NDC candidate, Mr Adjinah said he has embarked on several developmental projects including renovation of a CHPS compound which is serving nine communities in the area.

He has also done a lot in education and health and is ready to do more if given the nod by NDC delegates.

The aspiring Member of Parliament said his dream is to accelerate the socio-economic developments at Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai and also create jobs for the youth.

Mr Adjinah, who is being challenged by two people, Stephen Kingsley Bennieh and Bright Asamoah Brefo, said he stands tall.

“Being a parliamentary candidate is not a reward; it is hard work and NDC delegates know I am the right person for the job,” he added.