Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has expressed his readiness to collaborate with all political parties to put an end to the prevalent ‘winner takes all’ culture in Ghana.

The former Trade Minister pointed out that the winner-takes-all mentality has hindered Ghana’s development over the years, contributing to unprecedented economic challenges.

Kyerematen, known as the ‘butterfly man,’ stressed the importance of fresh perspectives in managing the state’s affairs during a meeting with clergymen in Kumasi on Thursday.

Seeking divine intervention for the start of his campaign, Kyerematen emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive development plan rather than a mere manifesto, citing public weariness with unfulfilled promises.

During the meeting, the clergymen expressed their satisfaction with being part of a prayer session organized to spiritually pave the way for Alan Kyerematen’s successful campaign.

They viewed his candidacy positively, noting the significance of having a Christian leader with strong moral values and faithful servant leadership qualities.

Highlighting Ghana’s 70% Christian-dominated population, the clergymen endorsed the idea of a faith-motivated political ambition, believing it aligns with fulfilling God’s purpose for the nation.

In his appeal to the clergy, Kyerematen asked for continuous prayers, expressing his belief that he is the chosen Son of God to oversee the nation’s affairs during challenging times.