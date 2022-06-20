A member of the National Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms. Ellen Ama Daaku, on Friday June 17th, 2022 availed herself for vetting by the National Vetting Committee as a prerequisite for the upcoming National Women Organiser’s contest of the party.

She was vetted alongside three other aspirants including the incumbent National Women Organiser, who went to the vetting room with an interpreter.

Speaking to a cross-section of the media after the vetting, however, the vociferous Captain of the NPP Loyal Ladies Club in the Bono East Region, said that her decision to offer herself for the top women’s position in the party was influenced by the continuous outcries of the majority of women at the grassroots level who feel neglected.

Saying, “I am more than ready to serve NPP and lead our women’s wing for massive victory come 2024”.

According to her, the interest, concerns and aspirations of most of the women in NPP from polling station to the national level are yet to be served.

Ms. Daaku noted that there are several committed young party ladies, women, past and present officers who have served the NPP with all their lives, time and resources, without any reward or proper recognition by the party.

“As someone who speaks for our party at the national level and as someone who leads majority of our women at the polling station, constituency, regional and national levels, I have had the opportunity to interact, sit, wine and dine with most of our women both young and old, and I can tell you that majority of them are not happy with the party. They feel disillusioned, marginalized and neglected…because as a party in power we are not able to create opportunities for them including those who are graduates to go into business or become self-reliance. It is all about leadership and that is why I, Ellen Ama Daaku is offering myself to our women so that they can find our party – the NPP, more attractive and worth dying for”.

The aspiring National Women Organiser hopeful assured the women wing of the party across the 16 regions of Ghana of her unwavering commitment to serve their interest and the interest of the party when voted into power come July next month.

Ms. Ellen Ama Daaku said that breaking the #8 was very possible but calls for hard work and collective effort. She therefore encouraged all the women not to give up but continue to support the NPP to retain power for a better and a more prosperous Ghana.