Renowned Afrobeat singer and Grammy-nominated artist, Seun Kuti, has disclosed in an interview that he has ditched Christianity and have found new faith in voodoo practices.

Despite his family playing a pioneering role in the establishment of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Seun said he has given up on the religion.

The lineage’s connection with Christianity traces back to his great grandfather, Josiah Ransome-Kuti, and his grandfather, Reverend Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, both of whom served as Anglican ministers in the colonial days.

In a recent episode of the ‘Spill With Phyna’ podcast, the singer openly declared his affiliation with ‘juju’, adding that he expects conservative Nigerians to return to traditional religion.

“It was my family that started Anglican side of Christianity in this country, if you look back at it. We are among the pioneers so, I’ve been there, we’ve done that and I’ve moved on and I hope Africans can follow suit” Seun Kuti added.