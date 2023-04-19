First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has made a firm case for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general election.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bakwai, Dr Bawumia stands for the future of the NPP and Ghana and must be allowed to govern the country.

He argued that Dr Bawumia stands for the future because of the impact he has had on digitalizing the Ghanaian economy.

The lawmaker stressed that digitization has taken over the world, and soon, Ghanaian youth may want to travel to Europe for greener pastures, but with this intervention by the vice president, they can simply sit here in Ghana, work for European companies, and get paid.

“This is where Dr Bawumia is leading the country to. Again, since I became an MP, Dr Bawumia has kept faith with the constituency by honouring every single invitation to come and assist with programmes and activities within my constituency. He was practically aligning with party activities. So, it’s my contention that when given the opportunity, Dr Bawumia will connect well with the grassroots.

“I am a moderate person, and I see Dr Bawumia to also be a moderate person in his views and he is also more focused and result oriented. He doesn’t like too much talk but gets the job done,” he stated.

It is against this reason, Joe Wise indicated, that over 100 NPP MPs have equally thrown their weights behind the vice president because Dr Bawumia has distinguished himself.

“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia.”

The Bekwai MP stated this in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, on Monday, April 17, 2023.