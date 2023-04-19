Former President John Dramani Mahama has opened up for the first time about how he felt when his presidency was described as incompetent by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he felt frustrated when his opponents described him as ‘incompetent’ during his administration.

He indicated that frustration took the better part of him to respond that his critics have never been President before and do not know what it takes to be President.

“Do you remember ‘Incompetent’ Mahama administration?”

“They kept saying this for long to the extent that one time because it was frustrating me, I replied them.

“Normally, I don’t reply such things but you remember Trade Fair, I told them you have not been president before. Even the Presidency’s wind has not blown around you, so you don’t have experience. The role is not that easy, it is quite a task. So, one does it and hands over to another to continue,” he said in Twi.

“But they said I should shut up, I know nothing – Incompetent Mahama, incompetent Mahama and they spoke the Queen’s English too,” Mr Mahama made confession when addressing the delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

He believes that the tag given him has proven futile as evidenced by the management of the economy now.

It would be recalled that prior to the 2016 elections, then NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, described the managers of the former administration as incompetent.

According to Mr Mahama, the current economic crisis proves that the Akufo-Addo government deceived Ghanaians into voting for him.

He pointed out that the NDC is the only party that can deliver on any promise of development to the people of Ghana.