National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Dzifa Gomashie, says she is having sleepless night over the presence of security personnel in the constituency.

According to MP who doubles as a queen-mother in the Aflao Traditional Area with the stool name, Mamma Dzramedo I, some of the men have subjected indigenes to brutalities.

She disclosed this in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Happy FM as she recounted some instances of brutalities.

“A young girl about 19 years and her brother were walking across to Togo to school and for no reason, this gentleman in immigration uniform beat her and her brother up.

“She was introduced to us and her family had gone to make a complaint too. We followed up with the immigration and officer didn’t deny that he beat the girl because there were marks on her,” she said.

ALSO READ:

She said people are harassed even on their way to the markets as she questioned the government’s strategy in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

If we are saying that we are now going to use guns to stop COVID-19 which is the impression some people want to create? I mean it is laughable, isn’t it? Who combats disease with a gun? Who combats disease with a cane? Who combats disease with the army? Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie

“If you want to protect our borders from people coming into our country I don’t see why it should be a terrifying situation; it shouldn’t. So these are the concerns that we raised”, she added.



