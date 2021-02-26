Award-winning American gospel singer, Darwin Hobbs, says he’s grateful to God for blessing him with a miracle baby after 20 years of marriage.

He said: “We went through years of being desperate for a baby but God knew his time was perfect.”

Speaking on Joy FM’s daily devotion show, Joy Time in His Presence, Thursday, he disclosed that “my wife got pregnant at age 45 and now, we have Bethany.”

“She’s a miracle baby,” he added.

The gospel sensation of ‘He’s Able’ fame and his wife, Traci were without a child for two decades, a situation he described as very challenging until God smiled on them.

He, however, explained that at his age with a little young child, “it’s very challenging, but God knew what we needed when we needed it.”

Mr Hobbs recently released a new song ‘Get ready’ after 10 years of hibernation.