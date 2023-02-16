Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is not enthused by the performance of governments since the inception of the 1992 Constitution.

Even the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under which she was appointed as Chief Justice, is not exempted from her purview of poor-performing political administrations.

In an interview with Upfront on JoyNews, she said the constitution has been constantly pushed to the back burner by successive administrations to the detriment of their citizens.

“I’ve been disappointed with every single government under this Constitution. Because, after all that, we went through with the military and everything and we centred the Constitution as the guiding principle, at least, constitutionalism should have been what should have been guiding us,” she told Raymond Acquah.

According to her, “we have eroded so many standards, we’ve eroded so many principles. Yes, it’s not only the NPP government, as far as I’m concerned, but every government has also failed.”

The stateswoman has been on a vociferous path since the Finance Ministry decided to embark on a Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

She lashed out at the move describing it as wicked, unlawful, and disrespectful to pensioners who have worked hard in serving the country.

This forms part of the reason why she is baffled by the state in which Ghana has been left after over three decades of constitutional rule.

The Finance Minister is one of the officials who has particularly incurred the former Chief Justice’s wrath.

Sophia Akuffo says Ken Ofori-Atta has not done well managing the Ghanaian economy.

She says he has failed to see through the promise by the Akufo-Addo government to protect the public purse when it took office in 2017.

The purse, she pointed out, has rather become empty.