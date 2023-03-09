A South African-based Nigerian pastor, identified simply as Dr Roland, has been exposed in a live video threatening his embattled wife.

The pastor was captured in the viral video vowing to fight his wife with black magic for seeking divorce after years of marriage.

In the video posted by his wife, Thuli, she said the incident is one of the many times her irate husband had threatened to destroy her.

Quite ironically, Pastor Roland could be heard saying he won’t sign the divorce papers she served him, instead he said he will return to Nigeria and fight her spiritually.



It was gathered that both Roland and Thuli are actually pastors in South Africa. Roland is the main pastor while Thuli is an assistant.



Their messy fight comes weeks after Thuli took to Facebook on Valentine’s Day to describe herself as “the luckiest woman in the world” for having Roland as her husband.



