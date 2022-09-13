A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has expressed concerns over what he says are lies being told about him.

To him, the lies are due to the fact that his cousin, Nana Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana and believes the lies will wipe out once his [Akufo-Addo’s] term of office ends.

According to the Danquah Institute founder, the situation is so bad that he doesn’t know what to do, stating he received about three of such lies last week.

In a lengthy post on his Facebook post to share his frustration, he said claims were that he, among other things, benefitted from the $750 million Afreximbank loan.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, the faceless persons alleged he received $37million out of the total amount and he returned the money following the intervention of some bigwigs in the country.

These persons, he said, were the Okyenhene; Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, a deputy finance minister and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the post titled lies of one’s everyday life, Mr Otchere-Darko indicated his decision not to respond to these rumours is fear of giving them [accusers] oxygen.

“‘What are you going to do about these lies, Gabby’? A worried family member recently asked. I answered, frankly, I do not know.

“But, I guess I will have to live with it until at least my cousin’s term in office comes to an end on January 7, 2025. That is but only my hope!” part of his post read.

Below is the full post: