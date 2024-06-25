The leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kyerematen, has pledged to abolish the Council of State if elected president in the December 7 election.

The former Trade Minister said after the abolition, a new Second Chamber of Parliament will be instituted.

This, he explained will be made up of representatives from key stakeholder groups such as labour unions, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, professional bodies, gender-based organisations, the private sector, and people with disabilities.

Mr Kyerematen said this during the launch of his manifesto, “The Great Transformational Plan” (GTP), on Monday.

“Abolish the Council of State and establish a new Second Chamber of Parliament with a representation from key stakeholders including faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, professional bodies, gender-based organizations, the private sector, labour unions, and people with disabilities.

“That is the truly representative government. That is what we call an all-inclusive government and national unity, and that is going to happen,” he stated.

Highlighting the need for a change in Ghana’s politics, Mr Kyerematen said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have exhausted their competencies and should not be voted again.

Mr Kyerematen noted the two dominant parties have had 32 years to rule the country but have not been able to demonstrate viable future plans, hence the need for a change.

Touching on the GTP, the presidential aspirant touted it as a comprehensive blueprint for Ghana’s economic transformation and will prescribe policies aimed at an enterprise-driven economy.

“The culture of unrestrained borrowing is what has landed us into the ditch in which we find ourselves,” he remarked.

