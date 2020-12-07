The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has embarked on a tour in some polling stations in the Greater Accra Region.

This was a field exercise to monitor the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.

IGP, James Opong Boanuh and some police personnel.

The IGP was accompanied by some few officers in the Police Service to gain first-hand information on events.

The IGP, who doubles as the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, ahead of the election, assured measures have been put in place to ensure maximum security before, during, and after the elections.