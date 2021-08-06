COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah is heading to the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) following a reshuffle by acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The former Director-General of Police Welfare is part of 30 others who are to move to their new designated posts with immediate effect.

Information gathered reveals that the former head of PIPS, COP Vincent Redeemer is now Director-General in charge of Special Duties.

DSP Juliana Obeng is Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command. She served as the PRO of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Also, Superintendent Alexander Obeng has been moved to the Public Relations Department as the Director after serving as the Head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department.

DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie, who was the Chief Pharmacist at the Police Hospital, is the Deputy Commander for the Tema Region while COP Edward Tabiri will now head the Planning & ICT Directorate after working as the Director-General of the Police Intelligence Department.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to make public the full list of persons reshuffled.

