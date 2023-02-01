The office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, is steadily becoming a safe haven for members of the creative arts industry.

The IGP opened his doors to the entertainers after he showcased his interest in the sector with the ‘IGP and celebrities discussion’. Thereon, multiple artistes have paid courtesy visit to the IGP.

The latest to add to the fast-growing list is legendary highlife artiste, Kojo Antwi who was captured at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

IGP Dampare gave the legend a bow to welcome him into his chambers for a discussion that is yet to be made public.

Among other things, Kojo Antwi took the opportunity to tour the police quarters and be briefed on the history of the service as well as past officers.

It was with smiles the duo, together with other police officers took a stroll within and about the headquarters.

From IGP Dampare’s reaction, it is safe to say he revers the ‘Medofo Pa’ crooner.

Kojo Antwi’s visit comes after his colleagues Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong visited the IGP.

Check out more photos below: