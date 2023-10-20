The Institution of Engineering and Technology-Ghana (IET) has fulfilled its promise to the Akosombo dam spillage victims by presenting a cheque of GH₵10,000 to them.

This heartfelt gesture is in support of the ongoing campaign by Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group Limited, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the victims.

IET, an organisation known for its commitment to engineering excellence, has not just made promises but delivered on them.

The donation is a testament to their dedication to helping the victims of this national disaster.

The Executive Secretary of IET, Engr. Seth Ayim, who made the presentation on behalf of the institution, expressed deep concern for the victims.

The Akosombo Dam spillage has brought about widespread flooding, leaving communities in its wake grappling with the devastating aftermath.

Adom TV News Editor, Martha Crenstil-Acquah graciously accepted the cheque on behalf of Multimedia, particularly Adom Brands.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to IET for their unwavering support of the campaign.

It is through partnerships and acts of kindness like this that communities are brought closer together and hope is rekindled.

In these trying times, IET’s act of kindness stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity, reminding us all that when we come together, we can overcome even the most formidable challenges.

As the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage struggle to rebuild their lives, IET’s support serves as a reminder that, in unity, we find strength, and through compassion, we heal.

