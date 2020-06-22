Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has admitted that he would have been a dead man if the fake pastors he has exposed had any mysterious powers.

According to him, the pastors have no power but only ride on unsuspecting people’s situations by putting fear in them in order to extort money from them.

In the course of my investigations I realised that none of them have any ‘power’. They capitalise on people’s situations, especially the women, pump fear into them to extract money from them. Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

He alleged that when the women go with their problems to the pastors, they ended up sleeping with them.

“Some of them even sleep with the women before they go to church. Obinim sleeps with a woman and picks the sperm with white handkerchief before going to church. Badu Kobi allegedly slept with one lady who died after he had an affair with her; used a white handkerchief to wipe her and the lady kept it for washing which brought a misunderstanding between them and she later died because the pastor warned her no to speak about it and she did,” he said.

For Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that he has slept with almost all the women in his church.

He also alleged that after exposing them, Nigel Gaisie contracted and paid some thugs GHS10,000 to kill him physically, adding that if they had any powers they would have killed him spiritually instead of coming physical.

Mr Agyapong has vowed to send about three or four of the fake pastors to jail.

On why he hasn’t exposed the likes of Owusu Bempah and Rev. Obofour, he said he hasn’t had any solid information about them to expose them.

He explained that he ensures his source of investigations are authentic before he brings them out to avoid any form of embarrassment.

“If you have information about Obofour, bring it; I will not cover it. For Owusu Bempah, all those who have come have not said anything about him that needs to be exposed. One thing about all of them, however, is that they were all buying stolen cars,” he said.

He noted that the solution to the ‘fake pastors’ canker was education, stating that creating awareness will deter people from going to these fake pastors to be duped.