A two-time flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Konadu Apraku, says he would have sacked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, if he were the President of the country.

He said he would have listened to the disgruntled NPP Members of Parliament who have been pushing for the removal of the Finance Minister over the economic crisis.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is yet to sack Mr Ofori-Atta after the NPP MPs pressed on him in October 2022, to show his treasury chief the exit for mismanaging the economy.

The President, during a meeting with the MPs, negotiated with them to give him some time to act on their demands.

Speaking in an interview with state broadcaster, GTV on Monday, Dr Apraku said, “if I were the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], I would have listened to the MPs and sacked Ofori-Atta.”

He said the President needs to examine the sentiments of the NPP MPs and that of the public to remove the Finance Minister.

“In politics, you have to be sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, it may not be the truth, but that is the sentiments, and the sentiments of the people need to be examined, and acted upon if it is possible. It’s a great deal for the NPP MPs to come out there to say they don’t want our Finance Minister, their own Finance Minister that they have worked with in the past,” Dr Apraku stated.

He added, “in democracy, we have to be sensitive to the people. Lack of action exacerbates the problem, so you cut it off and cut your losses and I would have cut my losses and said please you have done enough, the environment is hostile to you so go. I would have changed him”.

The Minority caucus in Parliament also moved a censure motion for the removal of the Finance Minister but was unsuccessful.

Dr Apraku is vying for the flagbearer ticket of the party.