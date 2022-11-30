A Deputy General Secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Catherine Deynu, has said she is the right candidate for the job.

According to her, although a section of the party believes she is soft and cannot control affairs when given the nod, Dr Deynu said those are mere speculations and cannot be true as she is never soft.

Citing an example some years back, the former Deputy National Women Organiser noted she had to battle with men just to ensure that her party wins an election some years back.

“I remember we held a by-election in Talensi and I went there with some officers. At a point in time, some NPP folks bounced on us and beat us mercilessly. They even seized the equipment we went there with.

“I didn’t have it easy at that time. I was able to withstand gunshots and beatings but I stood my ground and made sure we won that election and so I can never be soft, I am very strong and believes I can do more to help our party,” he told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Dr Deynu said she will focus much at the branch level in order to win the elections for the party in 2024.

She indicated that the only means for the NDC to win power and restore the economy of the country to its former glory was to first restore hope in the people through the party.

The NDC will elect its national executives on December 17, 2022, to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general election.