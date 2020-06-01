How daring can one be? How much is one willing to take in exchange for walking around a local market half-naked?

Well, daring and controversial actress, Efia Odo, does not mind doing that for money.

During an interview on Hitz FM’s Celebrity Host with KiDi, he offered her $20 million to walk around Makola market in her bikini.

Efia Odo told KiDi that for her, walking in her bikini was a simple feat to achieve.

She said that she could do that for as low as GH¢2 and not the plenty cash he was offering.

The show is designed to give Ghanaian celebrities the opportunity to try their hands on radio presentation as well as give fans the opportunity to interact with them.

KiDi is the most recent celebrity to sit in the host’s seat after showbiz critic, Mr Logic and singer MzVee hosted the first and second editions respectively.