The newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, has vowed to suppress and repress corruption in the country.

He made this promise during his swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The 43-year-old lawyer was sworn in to begin a seven-year mandate. The office became vacant last year following the resignation of Martin Amidu who accused the President of political interference in his work.

Three oaths, allegiance, office and secrecy administered by President Akufo-Addo sealed the move.

Mr Agyebeng, in his acceptance speech, said the country is currently facing two pandemics that need urgent attention.

“We are confronted by two pandemics. One is a health crisis and its outlook is very macabre, the other, there’s not a health crisis, but it is also a pandemic, which is corruption itself and corruption-related activities. The zeal with which the administration has approached the fight in respect of the health crisis. I also see in respect of the other pandemic, which is corruption,” he said.

Mr Agyebeng, therefore, stressed that he will make corruption a high-risk venture.

“As I come into this office, I pledged to the people of Ghana, as I said only two weeks ago, that I’m going to work assiduously with dedication to suppress and repress corruption,” he said.

He added that though corruption is inborn to humans: “I will not be naïve to assume that I am coming to stop it.”

But, the Special Prosecutor believes that as he formally takes office,” he is going to drive it [corruption] down and repress it to its barest minimum.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says despite the unfortunate events that led to the exit of Mr Amidu as Special Prosecutor, he does not regret appointing him.

Describing him (Kissi Agyebeng) as highly qualified, the President charged him to fight corruption independently.

“Kissi Agyabeng comes into office with the needed capacity, experience and values, and I am very confident he will do a good job and we in the executive will respect the independence of his office and will provide the office with the needed support to enable him to work efficiently,” he said.

The President also assured the government will increase budgetary support to other anti-corruption institutions to help with the fight against the canker.