New Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has insisted that he will have the final say on player selections into the national team.

The 67-year-old was appointed for a second spell on Friday to replace CK Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars.

Milovan has signed a one-year renewable contract with the Ghana Football Association.

Akonnor, who was shown the exit after Black Stars shaky start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, was criticised for allowing outside forces to manipulate his player selections.

However, the Serbian, speaking during his unveiling, said he is open to sharing ideas on player selections and will have the final say on who makes his squad.

“I’m ready to share ideas with management on call ups to the national team but when it comes to the final decision, I will be the one to do that,” he said.

Milovan has been tasked by the country’s football governing body to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations next year in Cameroon and also book a qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.