The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he will expose any National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP found to be engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the country.

Mr Ablakwa said if that is what will help salvage the canker, then he is all for it.

However, the Ranking on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee will only do that when there is enough proof.

Contributing to a discussion on Citi TV on Wednesday, September 14, the outspoken lawmaker said he will not shield any NDC MP found culpable.

“If there are NDC elements who even are still serving as MPs with us and there’s proof to expose them so that we will be safe so that we can live, why not.”

“I am not going to waste my time trying to defend anybody,” he added.

According to him, “this matter for me goes beyond cheap partisan points scoring.”