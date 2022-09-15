Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, signed the book of condolence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II opened at the British High Commission in Accra.

The former Sunderland forward, on behalf of the football fraternity, paid respect to the departed British Monarch on Wednesday, September 14.

In a tweet, Gyan said “he signed the book of condolence on behalf of his family, football family and fans.”

On behalf of my family , the football family , my fans , I signed the book of condolence for the demise of the Great Queen . Wishing the United Kingdom and the Commonweath my deepest condolence , May the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen. @ukinghana pic.twitter.com/VSfPgZPAYI — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Gyan becomes the first footballer to pen his signature in the Queen’s book of condolence.