The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for the Kumasi Assembly, Samuel Pyne, has announced his intent to contest for the Suame parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Pyne, who is a former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, said his decision hinges on whether the current MP for the area, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will seek re-election or not.

“Definitely, if Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he won’t contest again, I will contest for the Suame seat,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Wontum Radio.

Eulogising the current MP and Majority Leader, the KMA boss said Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is as an asset who has duly served Ghana as an experienced member of the legislature.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the NPP is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2022 to among other things set date for conducting its presidential and parliamentary primaries as well as the modalities that will guide the exercise.