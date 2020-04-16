Comedian Clemento Suarez says he would be happy if his son turns out to be comedian just like him.

According to him, the industry is increasingly becoming very lucrative most especially for the talented ones.

“I will be extremely happy if my son turns out to be a comedian. Where we are now, it is the talented ones who are getting the money and so if your kid has the talent to be a comedian, you need to groom him or her and between five to 20 years he or she is going to make it big time,” he said on Accra-based TV3 monitored by Adomonline.com.

“My parents didn’t mind when I decided to become a comic actor and so why should I if my child also wants to become one?” He quizzed.

The comedian, who has gone viral after releasing a new skit on coronavirus, said he is not a fool but just loves to entertain people.