Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that he was traumatized by the blaring of sirens from vehicles driven by National Security operatives during an encounter with them.

On March 27 2018, Koku Anyidohu was arrested by the police after predicting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown.

The arrest was effected at the Accra International Press Center by plain-clothed officers when the NDC was having a press conference to react to the controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement.

According to him, he was informed by the officials of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, that he was being arrested for an alleged attempt to commit treason.

Sharing his agonizing experience on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday May 18, Mr Anyidoho said there are various forms and versions of traumatic experiences but his started with the sound of the sirens.

“Even when I got out of the place, it took me a while to get used to sirens on the street. Even with the ambulance sirens, you’re wondering whether “Oh, are they coming after me again?” So you have the trauma at various levels.

“So if somebody was beaten, as he’s reporting, obviously, he’s [DCOP Opare Addo] going through his own traumatic experience.”

But in his case, Koku Anyidohu said he was not beaten, tortured or manhandled.

According to the current Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, being in solitary confinement was another agonizing moment for him.

“Within that period, I had to just sit and start watching ants going up and down the wall. Even try to give them names and have a conversation with them to be able to engage my brain and keep my sanity intact.”

Still recounting some harrowing experiences, he said, “on one occasion, a National Security operative brought a meal and I wanted to know the time, he looked at his watch for a while and said the watch is not working. You lose your sense of time and sense of everything.”

“It’s an experience you don’t want to have,” he stressed.