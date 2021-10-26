The pastor, who allegedly prophesied the death of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is blaming social media for his predicament.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus ‘Ahuofe’, said he never mentioned the name of self-acclaimed dancehall artiste born Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

Jesus Ahoufe prophesied on Accra-based Accra FM, that a popular musician named Charles, of the dancehall fraternity, would be shot on October 18, 2021, as happened to South Africa’s Lucky Dube.

On Monday, October, 18, Shatta Wale was reported on social media to have been admitted to a hospital battling for his life after an alleged shooting incident. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

The man of God was subsequently picked up on October 19 by the police at the premises of Accra FM while preparing for an interview on the station’s mid-morning show.

Jesus Ahoufe also Leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic and has been granted a ¢100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Speaking in his first ever interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday following his incarceration, he claimed he never mentioned Shatta Wale’s name.

Rather, he explained that it was the show host who mentioned his [Shatta Wale’s] name during the interview.

As someone with 32 years of experience in the prophetic ministry, Jesus Ahoufe said he would not have been this careless to mention Shatta Wale’s name even if the prophecy was about him.

“If my prophecy was about Shatta Wale, I would have told him directly and not put it on air,” he stated.

Jesus Ahoufe noted that he has learnt his lessons in the bitter way and would now be very cautious when prophesying about people.