General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed his participation in drafting of the constitution which is still in use in Parliament today.

According to him, he has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for 12 years and knows what went into the 1992 Constitution of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

“I know what is in the constitution and what went into putting what is there inside,’’ he charged back after members of the Majority called for his dismissal from parliament.

He revealed this following claims that he fueled the Majority walking out on Parliament, leading to the rejection of the 2022 budget by the House.

According to reports, Mr Nketia was present in Parliament to witness the final decision of the House on the 2022 budget presented before the House.

It was, however, suggested by the Majority to the Speaker to dismiss him from the House but it was not obeyed since he was sitting at the Public Gallery.

According to him, he did no wrong in sitting in the public gallery of the Parliamentary Chamber even after the Speaker directed all Ministers who are non- MPs to exit the Chamber since he was in the House to observe proceedings for the day.

Mr Nketia in an interview on The Probe on Joy News revealed that Parliament has been his House and before becoming an MP he participated in the drafting of the standing orders.

And according to him he knows what a standing order is as he has been applying this standing orders for 12 years though there has been some changes.

“…There has been no substantial changes, the key principles are the same,’’ he said in a bid to defend his stance.