Evangelist Patricia Asiedu alias Agradaa has sternly address misconceptions about her health that have circulated in the media and the reason for her recent absence.

Speculations went rife that Agradaa was bedridden and battling stroke which has left her totally dependent and in a vegetative state.

Contrary to such speculations, she has clarified that she was indeed sick, but her ailment is totally unrelated with stroke.

In a heated live video, she revealed that she was in a coma for seven days, receiving oxygen support due to her condition.

“I was seriously sick, everyone thought I will not come out alive. I was in coma for 7 days and totally on oxygen. I have never suffered stroke, my mouth has not twitched. I am not a cripple, I am fully active and going about. Stroke is not my portion. I reject it in Jesus name. I have a testimony I will share later”.

Her decision was initially to keep her illness off social media and subsequently share her testimony when she fully recovers, but she has been forced to speak on her heath status because of the rumors she says are unfounded.

Agradaa also expressed gratitude for her recovery, attributing her regained health to the grace of God.