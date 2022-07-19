Ghanaian singer Fameye passed by Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show and opened up on his life as a garbageman locally referred to as ‘borla man’, before fame embraced him.

According to him, he comes from a well-to-do family, but as an orphan, he always lacked in life until he started to do music.

Narrating his life story, Fameye said he used to collect rubbish from people’s home as a means to cater for himself.

He added that, at some points, he had to attach weeding to the rubbish-collecting work because he wanted to fend for himself and survive in life.

“I used to collect rubbish for people. Anyone in Musuku, Kwabenya will know I am not lying. Especially those living around Kwabenya East Police Post… I weed the whole community. I used to plant flowers around that place. Likewise, I used to sell sobolo to students, and I was weeding from house to house,” he said.

He added that, “I know what I have been through. I come from a rich home, and I am not supposed to suffer, yet it happened. Not only that, but I come from a house that they have nice girls and people travel in and out. Even Majid and Kubolor used to come to my house.”

According to the Praise hitmaker, he has turned all the negative things people used to say about him into positives.

“People used to ‘insult’ me that I am an orphan, but I have always believed in myself. I see myself as an underground artiste even up till now, and I know I will make it,” Fameye said.

