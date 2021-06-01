Rapper Amerado says he stopped going to church because the young ladies were worrying him and he didn’t want to fornicate.

In his latest interview with Joy Prime’s KMJ, the rapper said he was a great singer in church, hence many of the ladies loved him, adding that, they loved his dreadlocks especially.

Narrating the incident further, he said he hardly gave them attention because he didn’t want to fornicate right under the nose of God.

According to Amerado, he left the church finally to avoid the temptations that kept coming his way so he doesn’t sin.

Amerado is currently promoting his single ‘Me ho y3’.