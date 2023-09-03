Highlife artiste, Guru has given his fans his cost of living in an interview that has stirred mixed reactions.

The artiste, who now doubles as a real estate mogul, said he spends at most GH¢150,000 monthly and for a comfortable living, he budgets at least GH¢10,000 daily.

He revealed that a substantial portion of his monthly expenditure goes into his education.

Guru is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the University of Ghana.

In addition to his educational expenses, Guru said he has financial commitments to others, which include supporting family members, friends and business associates.

Another significant portion of his expenses is allocated to daily living costs, including food, tips, giveaway for fans and his overall security.

Regarding transportation, Guru mentioned that he spends a substantial amount of about GH¢ 1,5000 for fuel for three days due to his busy schedule and rounds.

One notable aspect of Guru’s financial activities is his investment in real estate, which he describes as a lucrative venture.

According to him, real estate investments can be capital-intensive but offer long-term financial benefits.

Guru’s candid disclosure about his monthly spending has sparked discussions among fans and the public.

While some admire his transparency and success, others have raised questions about the sustainability of such high expenses and the need for financial planning.