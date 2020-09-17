Ghanaian boxer, Ayittey Powers, has alleged that he was approached to take GH¢100,000.00 to join the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 campaign to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the boxer claimed that he was approached by a big businessman to take GH¢100, 000.00 and a car to support the governing NPP.

However, he decided not to take the money because he could not be selfish knowing the hardship Ghanaians are going through.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I was there when he (the big man) called me that I will be given GH¢ 100,000.00 and a car to join the 2020 NPP campaign but I rejected the offer.

“I refused it because I’ve seen such money before and I will not think of just my stomach, I have to think of the problems Ghanaians are currently facing under this administration.”

Ayittey Powers said because he rejected the offer, his friend (the big man) has decided not to give him any money but he is not worried about it because he believes he did the right thing.